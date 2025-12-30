Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Cranes Eye Win Against Super Eagles

Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Cranes dressing room. X/@OfficialFUFA

Uganda vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Uganda vs Nigeria, Africa Cup of Nations 2025. Uganda face Nigeria in a crucial Group C, Matchday 3 clash at Stade Foot Fès in Fes, Morocco, on Tuesday. With Nigeria already through to the knockout stage, the Super Eagles will be aiming to finish the group unbeaten and keep their momentum going, led by stars Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen. Uganda, bottom of the group with just one point, are in a do-or-die situation and need a win to keep their hopes alive, banking on key figures like Uche Ikpeazu and Denis Onyango to step up.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Dec 2025, 10:19:44 pm IST Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 45' UGA 0-1 NGA Uganda are pushing, throwing numbers forward, chasing that equalizer, but Nigeria are a wall right now, disciplined, sharp, and ready to snuff out any danger. Every Ugandan attack gets met with composure, every pass seems read before it’s even played. The clock ticks, frustration creeping in, but Uganda keep probing. Still, the Super Eagles’ defense holds strong.

30 Dec 2025, 10:09:02 pm IST Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: GOALLLLL That’s the breakthrough, and it’s been coming. Paul Onuachu makes no mistake this time. After fluffing a golden chance earlier, the big striker reacts on instinct, stretching a leg and stabbing the ball home from close range. The move itself is slick. Nigeria zip it around with purpose, Dele-Bashiru darts into space and whips in a dangerous cross, and Onuachu is right where a number nine should be. One touch, net ripples, relief all around. Uganda are stunned, the white shirts are suddenly buzzing, and Nigeria finally turn pressure into reward.

30 Dec 2025, 09:37:36 pm IST Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick Off! And we’re underway in Morocco. The whistle cuts through the noise and AFCON 2025 is alive. Uganda get things rolling, bright in yellow and black, instantly snapping into shape, while Nigeria in their all-white strip settle in with that calm, heavyweight aura. Just a minute gone, the crowd finding its voice, the first touches cautious but purposeful. Uganda look eager, Nigeria look composed, the early feeling is exactly what you’d expect.

30 Dec 2025, 09:33:20 pm IST Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs Uganda and Nigeria's lineups in Fes 🔥#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/qJ91T6dfak — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 30, 2025

30 Dec 2025, 09:04:04 pm IST Uganda Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Streaming Info The Uganda vs Nigeria , Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.