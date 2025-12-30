Act On Obscene, Unlawful Content Or Face Consequences: Govt’s Stern Warning To Online Platforms

Centre issues fresh advisory to social media intermediaries and OTT platforms; demands immediate removal of obscene, pornographic and unlawful material or face strict legal action under IT Rules 2021

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
25 OTT platforms banned
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on issued a strong advisory to all social media intermediaries, OTT platforms and online publishers, warning them of severe consequences if they fail to promptly remove obscene, pornographic, sexually explicit or otherwise unlawful content. The notice comes amid rising complaints about the proliferation of such material on various digital platforms, including short-video apps, social media feeds and streaming services. The government reiterated that under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all intermediaries are required to exercise “due diligence” and remove or disable access to content that is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, or violates Indian laws within 36 hours of receiving a complaint or court order. The advisory specifically highlighted the obligation to proactively identify and act against such content using automated tools and human moderation. MeitY stated that failure to comply would result in loss of “safe harbour” protection of the IT Act, exposing platforms to direct liability for third-party content, potential criminal proceedings against executives, heavy financial penalties and even blocking of services in India. The ministry has asked platforms to submit a detailed compliance report within 15 days, including statistics on content takedowns, grievance redressal timelines and measures taken to prevent recurrence. The warning follows multiple high-profile cases in recent months where obscene content went viral, leading to public outrage, FIRs against platforms, and parliamentary panel scrutiny. Officials emphasised that the government is particularly concerned about the exposure of minors to such material and the potential for exploitation and trafficking linked to explicit content. Industry bodies have acknowledged receipt of the advisory and said they are reviewing it internally, while some platforms have already intensified content moderation in anticipation of stricter enforcement.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MeitY issues strong advisory warning online platforms to immediately remove obscene, pornographic and unlawful content or lose safe harbour protection.

  • Non-compliance could lead to criminal liability, heavy fines, executive prosecution and possible blocking of services in India.

  • Platforms asked to submit compliance report within 15 days; move follows growing complaints about viral explicit content and concerns over child safety.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on issued a strong advisory to all social media intermediaries, OTT platforms and online publishers, warning them of severe consequences if they fail to promptly remove obscene, pornographic, sexually explicit or otherwise unlawful content. The notice comes amid rising complaints about the proliferation of such material on various digital platforms, including short-video apps, social media feeds and streaming services.

The government reiterated that under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all intermediaries are required to exercise “due diligence” and remove or disable access to content that is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, or violates Indian laws within 36 hours of receiving a complaint or court order. The advisory specifically highlighted the obligation to proactively identify and act against such content using automated tools and human moderation.

MeitY stated that failure to comply would result in loss of “safe harbour” protection of the IT Act, exposing platforms to direct liability for third-party content, potential criminal proceedings against executives, heavy financial penalties and even blocking of services in India. The ministry has asked platforms to submit a detailed compliance report within 15 days, including statistics on content takedowns, grievance redressal timelines and measures taken to prevent recurrence.

Related Content
Related Content

The warning follows multiple high-profile cases in recent months where obscene content went viral, leading to public outrage, FIRs against platforms, and parliamentary panel scrutiny. Officials emphasised that the government is particularly concerned about the exposure of minors to such material and the potential for exploitation and trafficking linked to explicit content.

Industry bodies have acknowledged receipt of the advisory and said they are reviewing it internally, while some platforms have already intensified content moderation in anticipation of stricter enforcement.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  5. SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Anjel Chakma’s Brutal Murder Sparks National Outrage Over Racial Violence

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  2. Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: The Year In Foreign Policy

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast