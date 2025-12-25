Former India Captain Highlights Hockey’s Shift To Power Game, Stresses Importance Of Astroturf

Ashok Kumar, an Arjuna Awardee and son of Dhyan Chand, said modern hockey has shifted to a power-driven, astroturf-based game, making it expensive and less accessible. He stressed that small tournaments and better infrastructure are vital to revive grassroots hockey

Updated on:
Representative hockey image.
Representative image. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ashok Kumar, an Arjuna Awardee and son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, opened up about modern hockey becoming a power-driven astroturf game, with classical wrist-based play fading away

  • He said rising costs and lack of synthetic grounds are hurting grassroots hockey

  • He stressed the importance of small tournaments and better infrastructure to revive India’s hockey legacy

Former India captain Ashok Kumar on Wednesday described modern hockey as a power-driven game dominated by physicality and expensive equipment, saying the era of classical, wrist-based hockey has largely faded.

Ashok Kumar, an Arjuna Awardee and son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, was speaking to the media here after attending the Sangram Singh Hockey Cup as chief guest.

"It was an era of classical, artistic hockey, played with the wrists. Today’s hockey is played with the shoulders. We call it power hockey, and it has become a game where everything involved is very costly. In our time, we played with very little,” Ashok Kumar said.

Drawing a comparison with cricket, he said boys still need just a bat, a ball and a few stumps to start playing the game, but hockey now requires astroturf facilities, which are increasingly absent in cities and colleges.

Ashok Kumar, a 1975 Hockey World Cup-winning team member, urged the state and Union governments to equip every district with astroturf and synthetic grounds to revive grassroots hockey.

He also stressed the responsibility of administrators and stakeholders to preserve the legacy of local clubs and tournaments that once nurtured players across the country.

He expressed happiness over the 29th edition of the Sangram Singh Hockey Cup and said such competitions were vital for the sport’s survival.

Recalling his time in Kota, Ashok Kumar said the city played an important role in his hockey journey, providing opportunities through its various clubs.

"Hockey is our heritage. India is the only country to have won eight Olympic gold medals, along with four bronze and one silver. Small tournaments are what produce great players, and we need to promote them," he said.

Published At:
