Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

Bashir Ahmed Basheer, chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, has urged the Central government to increase the import duties on apples to 100% to protect the local economy. He says that despite the losses suffered by the farmers in last year’s floods and the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for several days, which damaged the stranded crop, neither the Central government nor the Union Territory administration has announced any package for the affected farmers. “The reductions in tariffs from the European Union, the United states and New Zealand will be a massive loss to the apple growers who are already struggling due to the increase in fertilizer and labour costs. It will become very difficult for the local farmers to compete with those from the developed countries like the United States or the European Union,” says Bashir.