A Trishul In Delhi, A Dargah In Ajmer, A Home In Memory

We looked forward to Shivratri, although it involved rigorous house cleaning and scrubbing of dishes with icy water. Food on Shivratri meant reet food, which meant that year after year, the same food would be cooked, nothing else. My father was wise and practical. He knew that the only road to Kashmir from the rest of India could close down because of mudslides or just bury under snow. When this happened, meat disappeared from the shops, as did green vegetables. So, for us, that sacred night of Shivratri meant a spicy red dumaloo, green moong dal, and fried mujj chutney. Potatoes, lentils and local radishes could be sourced every winter. Sometimes, my eldest uncle would visit us with his book of hymns, written in large nastaliq fonts. We hummed along, waiting impatiently for the puja to end, and for the dinner to be laid out. Every Shivratri my mother would say, “Shivratri reet food tastes so special, doesn’t it?” This made us eat more rice, take another dumaloo, and relish the radish chutney, sitting on the floor and eating with our fingers.