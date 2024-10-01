Elections

The AIP's Kashmiri Pandit Contestant

Ashok Kumar Raina, Awami Ittehad Party's candidate in Chhamb constituency in Jammu, insists the party is not a proxy for the BJP

Ashok Kumar Raina: “The BJP could become our A1 team if we get more seats in Kashmir”
Ashok Kumar Raina: “The BJP could become our A1 team if we get more seats in Kashmir” Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon

At Engineer Rashid’s home in Jawahar Nagar in uptown Srinagar, a man sat patiently waiting for him. The man at times shifted his posture, smiling at those who entered the house. Despite Rashid being a Member of Parliament, there was no security, allowing people easy access to his house. But Rashid was not at home; he was busy campaigning after he was released on bail. While others who had come to meet Rashid eventually left, the man kept waiting. “I won’t leave without meeting Rashid Sahab,” he said.

The man introduced himself. “My name is Ashok Kumar Raina, and I’m almost 60. I have a degree in law, but I’m not a practicing lawyer. My expertise lies in drafting petitions,” he said.

J&K Polls: 40 Constituencies To Vote During Final Phase On Oct 1 - | Photo: PTI
J&K Polls: Voting At 40 Constituencies During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Raina was born in the Dooru area of Anantnag, where he initially studied in his village before moving to Srinagar for higher education. His father, Gopi Nath Raina, was also a politician associated with the Congress in the 1960s and 1970s.

“I have enjoyed my time in Kashmir,” he said. While talking about life in the 1970s and 1980s, he became nostalgic. “I don’t think we ever thought about who is a Pandit or a Muslim. We were competing with each other in education and sports.

But his life changed in 1990. Some people came to his house and knocked on the door. “They were strangers, maybe they had weapons. I was vigilant. We didn’t open the door,” he said. The next day, the family shifted to Jammu. Raina says the migration of his family was a tragic incident, and it deeply impacted him psychologically.

In 1991, Raina returned to Kashmir and started working in the Jammu & Kashmir Bank. One day, a politician from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) approached him, asking him to join the party. Raina left his job in 2008 and contested from the Habba Kadal constituency—considered a Pandit stronghold—on a BSP ticket. In 2019, Raina left the BSP and joined the Congress. He contested and won the panchayat elections in 2019 and became the deputy sarpanch of his village.

Then, on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated. “I couldn’t visit my village after the abrogation because several of my colleagues—Ajay Bharati from Tral and Rakesh Pandita from Anantnag—were killed, along with another Muslim friend,” he said.

Nothing Remains: Sculpture in mixed media by Masood Hussain - null
The Unusual Trajectory Of Jammu and Kashmir’s Politics

BY Naseer Ganai

For Raina, Article 370 holds little significance. “It was like just another provision in the Constitution, devoid of substance,” he says. Raina believes that if the abrogation could lead to positive changes for Kashmir, then it is worth it. However, he remains deeply concerned about statehood and seeks the restoration of statehood for J&K.

This year, he left the Congress and joined the Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP). He was eager to once again fight from the Habba Kadal constituency, but the party had other plans. It asked him to contest from the Chhamb constituency in Jammu, where former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Tara Chand is contesting.

“We are not proxies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but we can say that if we gain more seats, the BJP could become a key ally of the AIP. There’s no harm in forming an alliance with them,” he added. He expressed frustration with the distorted interpretations of Article 370 and the misguided discourse labelling the AIP as the A-team, B-team or C-team of the BJP. “The BJP could become our A1 team if we get more seats in Kashmir,” he said.

(This appeared in the print as 'The Lone Wolf')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Attacking, Ambitious IND Seek Early Wickets As BAN Eye Survival
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  3. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Fixture, Squads, When And Where To Watch
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC
  2. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints
  3. Arsenal Vs PSG: Enrique Explains Ousmane Dembele Axing Ahead Of UCL Clash
  4. Simone Inzaghi Highlights Continuity As Key For Inter Milan In Serie A, Champions League Challenge
  5. Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Timber Agrees With Rodri's Fixture Congestion Concerns
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Omar Abdullah Save Face This Time?
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Underway In 40 Seats Across Seven Districts; Security Beefed Up
  3. In Third And Final Phase, J&K Could See A High Voter Turnout
  4. J&K Polls: Voting At 40 Constituencies During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details
  5. Who Is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? New Chief Of Air Staff With More Than 5,000 Hrs Of Flying Experience
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  2. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  3. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  4. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  5. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign