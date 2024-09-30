Elections

J&K Polls: 40 Constituencies To Vote During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details

The final phase will be held for 40 constituencies across seven districts on October 1 for around 3.9 million eligible voters.

J&k assembly polls phase 3 final
J&K Polls: 40 Constituencies To Vote During Final Phase On Oct 1
info_icon

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to hold its third and final phase of voting. The assembly polls in the union territory are being conducted after a decade fir its 90-member assembly. The final phase will be held across 40 constituencies on October 1.

As per reports, around 3.9 million eligible voters will cast their ballot in 40 constituencies in seven districts.

J&K Polls: Final Phase Voting Begins on Tuesday

Polling booths will be open at 7 AM on October 1 as voters head to the stations to cast their ballots. Eligible voters will have time till 6 PM to cast their vote.

For the third and final phase, a total of 415 candidates will be contesting for the 40 seats from various political parties such as the Congress, National Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, CPI(M), J&K People’s Conference, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Apart from this, several independent candidates will also be in the fray.

The seven districts heading to the polls on Tuesday are Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu. A total of 5,060 polling stations have been set up for the voters.

J&K Polls Phase 3 - Key Candidates and Constituencies

In the Kashmir division, the voting will be held for the Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST) assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba and Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC). Suchetgarh (SC), R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC), and Chhamb will be heading to the polls.

Among the key candidates for the final phase are People Conference's president and former minister Sajad Lone. Lone will be contesting against five-time legislator and minister Choudhary Ramzan in the Handwara constituency.

In the Langate constituency, Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid's brother Sheikh Khursheed will be up against PC's candidate Irfan Ahmad Ganaie.

For the third and final phase, security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the constituency of Baramulla, where a close contest is expected between Muzaffar Baig and his nephew Javaid Baig.

The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir was held on September 18 and the voter turnout was recorded at 61.38 percent. Meanwhile, for Phase 2 of the voting, held on September 25, the voter turnout stood at 57.31 percent.

