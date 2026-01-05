Baroda Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch BRD v JK Group B Match?

Baroda cricket team take on J&K in the VHT 2025-26 Group B match
Hardik Pandya could feature for BRD in the game
Live streaming and points table listed below
All eyes will be on Baroda cricket team and Hardik Pandya as they take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Elite Group B match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, January 6 at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot.
Krunal Pandya-led side are fourth in the VHT points table with three wins and two defeats. Their opponents, J&K are one place below with eight points from five matches played.
Hardik slammed his maiden List A century against Vidarbha in their previous game that saw him achieve the milestone in mere 68 balls. However, Hardik's innings of 133 went in vain as they lost to Vidarbha by nine wickets.
Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Squads
Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Paras Dogra(c), Kawalpreet Singh, Rydham Sharma(w), Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Murugan Ashwin, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Vivrant Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abdul Samad
Baroda: Nitya Pandya, Amit Pasi, Priyanshu Moliya, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Hardik Pandya, Vishnu Solanki, Raj Limbani, Mahesh Pithiya, Karan Umatt, Aryan Chavda, Lakshit Toksiya, Bhanu Pania, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Mitesh Patel
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 Group B Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|1.862
|2
|Vidarbha
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.392
|3
|Bengal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.202
|4
|Baroda
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.071
|5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.323
|6
|Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.325
|7
|Assam
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−1.076
|8
|Chandigarh
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.536
Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?
The Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
As of now, there's no update on the same. Watch this space for more.