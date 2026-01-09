English Premier League: Benjamin Sesko's Brace Overshadowed By Manchester United's Frustrating Draw Against Burnley
Darren Fletcher’s debut as Manchester United’s interim manager ended in a frustrating stalemate at Turf Moor. The Red Devils trailed early to an Ayden Heaven own goal but appeared to have turned the tide when Benjamin Sesko netted a quick-fire double early in the second half. However, United’s defensive frailties resurfaced in the 66th minute as Jaidon Anthony curled a stunning strike into the top corner. Despite registering 30 shots and hitting the woodwork late through Shea Lacey, United couldn't find a winner, marking their third straight draw in the league.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE