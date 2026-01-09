Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Men In Green Eye Series-Sealing Win Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: The Men In Green had beaten the Lankans in the preceding Tri-Nation series final in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Friday (January 9, 2026). The Men In Green lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener by six wickets at the same venue, and are seeking an unbeatable 2-0 lead tonight. The tour serves as invaluable preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in which Pakistan will play all their games in the island nation. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the SL vs PAK match.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jan 2026, 06:09:01 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast There has been rain in Dambulla on the morning of the match and there will be cloud cover in the evening of the match with the possibility of some passing showers during the match. Here is the weather forecast on Dambulla on match day: There will be cloud cover during the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla Google

9 Jan 2026, 05:44:29 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Series So Far Pakistan are currently leading the three match series by 1-0 after winning the 1st T20I comfortably by 6 wickets.