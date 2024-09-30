In Kashmir, A Hunger For Solutions

The sight of people queuing outside polling stations—people who once swore to boycott the very idea of Indian democracy—feels almost surreal, as if a new chapter has begun without anyone fully understanding its implications. This time, the act of voting is not merely a civic duty, but a symbol, perhaps even a rebellion disguised as participation. But is this participation a step towards empowerment or a surrender to a new subtler form of control? The recent parliamentary election saw an unprecedented surge in voter turnout in Kashmir. The victory of Engineer Rashid, then jailed, now out on bail, speaks volumes. Contesting from the much anticipated North Kashmir seat against political stalwarts like Sajjad Gani Lone and Omar Abdullah, Rashid’s triumph was more than just an electoral win. “Tihar ka badla vote se” (vote to avenge imprisonment) as his supporters chanted, a slogan that condensed into five words the complexity of emotions swirling through the Valley. But even this victory leaves one to wonder: does it mark a genuine shift or merely a fleeting moment of symbolic resistance? And what of this metaphor, this poetic inversion of history? It tells us that the people of Kashmir, after decades of being treated as pawns in a greater game, are beginning to find agency in the very system they once rejected. The people are voting, but what are they voting for? Are they casting ballots in protest, choosing those who speak the language of separatism or are they seeking something more tangible?