Future Tense: From The Ground In Jammu And Kashmir

The political battlefield in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing Assembly election is a mix of the new, the old, the emerging, and the established.
Omar Abdullah is seeking redemption after his Lok Sabha setback. The PDP is hoping for a revival through the next-gen Mufti, Iltija. A 17-year-old Sugra Barkati is leading the campaign for her jailed separatist father. Members of incarcerated MP Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party are hoping to ride on the wave of his general election success. Independent candidates from the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, which previously boycotted elections, are participating in the democratic process and have risen to popularity. Predicting a clear winner from this mix is a challenge.
Political parties in the fray are meanwhile spinning narratives and making promises. The BJP is championing a narrative of "development and progress", while the the National Conference (NC) is advocating for special status and pledges to restore Article 370. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is emphasising a “political solution” for Kashmir, focusing on broader issues beyond Article 370. Meanwhile, the Congress is promising preferential treatment for domiciled residents in jobs, government contracts, land allocation, and natural resource concessions.
However, as hopes are politicised by every manifesto, Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah writes in Outlook's latest issue, they are likely to never become reality. Amid this chaos of campaign promises and political rhetoric, the issue of prison and prisoners has also found a space in the election vocabulary with the NC and PDP pledging to release prisoners and repealing detention laws which have been long wielded to silence dissent. But, Shah says, shifts in power and policy have rarely ever trickled down to those who remain behind bars.
In the valley, there is a growing distrust among people. They have questions. Which party is clandestinely serving the Centre’s interest in the Valley? Who is Delhi’s agent and who is not? What are the regional parties—known as Unionists—up to? Why should they be trusted when they are accusing each other of being Delhi’s eyes and ears? What is the narrative that is being built in this election? What will happen after the elections?
Another voice adding to the discourse is that of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Since his release last September, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has taken cautious steps to stay politically relevant, though he claims he still lacks full “freedom.” The Mirwaiz insists that he is under strict surveillance and needs permission to carry out most activities.
In an exclusive interview with Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) official Amarjit Singh Dulat (AS Dulat) in this issue of our magazine, the expert on all things Kashmir shares his perspective on the region’s intricate geopolitical landscape
As the J&K elections enter their final phase, Haryana is preparing to vote on October 5. Troubled by issues like farming and employment, the BJP-ruled state is experiencing a growing sentiment of anti-incumbency. The Agnipath Yojana, which replaces the traditional recruitment process for the armed forces, has emerged as a major poll issue. Read about these and more in Outlook's latest issue.