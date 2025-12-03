Journalist's Home Razed: Fresh Debate On State Land Ownership in J&K

However, following the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to order a CBI investigation into what was seen as a land scam, as people got the ownership rights at significantly lesser rates than the market value, in November 2020 the LG administration ordered that the law ceased to operate and the mutations done under it were cancelled. However, in the October assembly session, when PDP’s Parra through a bill sought ownership rights on the state land, CM Omar rejected the proposed legislation, noting that the government can’t give the proprietary rights to people who have raised houses on the government land illegally.