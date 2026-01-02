Nothing Political About It: Cricketers, Professional Clubs Set To Manage JKCA After Jan 16 Elections

A new provision has been enacted that a person shall be disqualified from being an office bearer, a member of the apex council, governing council, or any committee of JKCA, if he or she has attained the age of 70 years, or is a Minister or government official, or has been an office bearer of the JKCA for a period of 9 years. Further, a person would cease to be the office bearer on being convicted by a court for the commission of a criminal offence and sentenced to imprisonment.