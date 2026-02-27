Experts Criticise Restoration of Heritage Sites In J&K

However, Convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Saleem Beg, says that most of the renovation work that has been undertaken in Kashmir has been done without following preservation norms. “We had done the restoration of the Aalia Masjid in the 2004-05 period in collaboration with the Tourism department, but that has been lost during the renovation work that is currently going on. It is a historic mosque, and its historicity and architecture have been compromised. It had a problem of moisture, which was fixed, but new cement work has been added. Unnecessary stone and woodwork that has been done, and the structure has lost its pristine appeal,” he says. Beg adds that the “same was true about the renovation work that has been undertaken at several other sites in Kashmir.”