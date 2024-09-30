National

Outlook's Ashwani Sharma Talks to People in Jammu Ahead of Polling

As Jammu and Kashmir navigates its first election post-abrogation of Article 370, a sense of hope and anticipation emerges amid a complex history of conflict and efforts to restore peace. With a significant voter turnout of 61.38% in phase 1 and 54.11% in phase 2 of polling. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 75.29. Ashwani Sharma spoke to the people of Jammu and tried to know their grievances and the important poll issues in Jammu. How have their lives changed post article 370?