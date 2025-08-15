Top End T20 Series: Pakistan Shaheens' Batters End Up In Horrible Mix-Up - Watch Video

Pakistan Shaheens were up against Bangladesh A
Pakistan Shaheens won the game by 79-runs
Video of their batters has gone viral on social media
Pakistan Shaheens are currently participating in Top End T20 Series as they defeated Bangladesh A by 79-runs in the opening game at Darwin on Thursday. Yasir Khan, Khawaja Nafay and Abdul Samad registered fifties as Pakistan Shaheens amassed 227/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Bangladesh A side were bowled out for 148.
However, the highlight moment came when Pakistan Shaheens were batting and were caught in a horrible mix-up at the crease. Nafay and Yasir had a bad communication with the former losing his cool. The duo had stitched a 118-run partnership for the opening before the 'crazy' moment.
What Happened
The incident took place in the 12th over when Bangaldesh A bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury who went with a fuller delivery as Yasir tried to smashed it but failed. The ball hit his pad and then the leg before rolling on the floor.
Nafay called for a single but Yasir did not realise where the ball was before realizing that the ball was in the hands of Bangladesh A wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan almost grabbed it. The batter on strike got back to his crease as Nafay was left hanging and ended up in terrible mix-up.
The mix-up was a comical one as Nafay lost his cool and lashed out at his partner for the run-out. The video of the incident went viral on social media.
Pakistan Shaheens
Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah
Top End T20 Series 2025 - Pakistan Shaheens Remaining Fixtures
Pakistan Shaheens vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Saturday, August 16
Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Pakistan Shaheens, Monday, August 18
Chicago Kingsmen vs Pakistan Shaheens, Tuesday, August 19
Pakistan Shaheens vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, Wednesday, August 20
Pakistan Shaheens vs Nepal, Friday, August 22