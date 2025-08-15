Top End T20 Series: Pakistan Shaheens' Batters End Up In Horrible Mix-Up - Watch Video

The incident took place on the first ball of the 12th over of the Pakistan Shaheens innings when Khawaja Nafay was run out

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh A VS Pakistan Shaheens
Bangladesh A VS Pakistan Shaheens | 1st T20, Top End T20 Series 2025 Photo: X/BCBtigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan Shaheens were up against Bangladesh A

  • Pakistan Shaheens won the game by 79-runs

  • Video of their batters has gone viral on social media

Pakistan Shaheens are currently participating in Top End T20 Series as they defeated Bangladesh A by 79-runs in the opening game at Darwin on Thursday. Yasir Khan, Khawaja Nafay and Abdul Samad registered fifties as Pakistan Shaheens amassed 227/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Bangladesh A side were bowled out for 148.

However, the highlight moment came when Pakistan Shaheens were batting and were caught in a horrible mix-up at the crease. Nafay and Yasir had a bad communication with the former losing his cool. The duo had stitched a 118-run partnership for the opening before the 'crazy' moment.

What Happened

The incident took place in the 12th over when Bangaldesh A bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury who went with a fuller delivery as Yasir tried to smashed it but failed. The ball hit his pad and then the leg before rolling on the floor.

Nafay called for a single but Yasir did not realise where the ball was before realizing that the ball was in the hands of Bangladesh A wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan almost grabbed it. The batter on strike got back to his crease as Nafay was left hanging and ended up in terrible mix-up.

The mix-up was a comical one as Nafay lost his cool and lashed out at his partner for the run-out. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Pakistan Shaheens

Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah

Top End T20 Series 2025 - Pakistan Shaheens Remaining Fixtures

  • Pakistan Shaheens vs Perth Scorchers Academy, Saturday, August 16

  • Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Pakistan Shaheens, Monday, August 18

  • Chicago Kingsmen vs Pakistan Shaheens, Tuesday, August 19

  • Pakistan Shaheens vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, Wednesday, August 20

  • Pakistan Shaheens vs Nepal, Friday, August 22

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son