Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: PAK Beat SL By Six Wickets, Sweep Series 3-0

Pakistan chase down Sri Lanka's 212-run target in 44.4 overs
Mohammad Rizwan (61 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (55) both hit their second consecutive fifties
Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to lead Men In Green after missing the second game with fever
Pakistan wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash of Sri Lanka with a comprehensive six-wicket win in their third and final ODI on Sunday (November 16, 2025) at the Rawalpindi Stadium.
Mohammad Rizwan (61 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (55) both hit their second consecutive fifties to guide Pakistan past their 212-run target in 44.4 overs. Sri Lanka earlier wasted a brisk start before they were bowled out for 211 in 45.2 overs.
Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to lead the side after missing the second game with fever. “Winning the series 3-0 is always good,” Afridi said. “Senior players like Babar and Rizwan are the backbone of our team and they delivered throughout the series."
In the first ODI, Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf's excellence helped Pakistan prevail by six runs as they defended a target of 293 in a thrilling contest with Sri Lanka coming close but not attaining the victory.
In the second game, Babar Azam starred with his first century in over 80 innings across formats, scoring 102 not out off 119 and guiding Pakistan to a comfortable eight-wicket win.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Shaheen Afridi won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram
(With AP inputs)