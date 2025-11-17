Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Men In Green Complete Series Whitewash In Rawalpindi
Pakistan completed a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka with a clinical six-wicket victory in their third and final ODI on Sunday (November 16, 2025) with 32 balls remaining. Mohammad Rizwan (61 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (55) scored second successive half centuries and eased Pakistan to 215-4 in 44.4 overs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka earlier wasted a brisk start before they were bowled out for 211 in 45.2 overs after Afridi won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to lead the side after missing the second game with fever.
