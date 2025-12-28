Senegal Vs Congo DR, AFCON 2025: Mané Rescues Teranga Lions in 1-1 Group D Draw
Senegal and DR Congo played out a 1-1 draw in a high-stakes Group D clash at AFCON 2025, a result that pushed both sides closer to the last 16. The Leopards struck first just after the hour when Cédric Bakambu pounced on a rebound following Edouard Mendy’s save, but the Teranga Lions hit back eight minutes later, Sadio Mané keeping his cool to finish after Ibrahim Mbaye’s burst through the defence caused chaos. Senegal stay top on four points ahead of DR Congo on goal difference, and with four points likely enough to progress, both sides will feel confident heading into the final round.
