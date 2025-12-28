Senegal Vs Congo DR, AFCON 2025: Mané Rescues Teranga Lions in 1-1 Group D Draw

DR Congo's Meschack Elia and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly compete for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

1/9 Senegal's Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye is challenged by DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





2/9 DR Congo's Noah Sadiki and Senegal's Idrissa Gana compete for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





3/9 Senegal fans support their national team during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





4/9 DR Congo team celebrate after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





5/9 Senegal's Lamine Camara and DR Congo's Fiston Mayele compete for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





6/9 DR Congo's Fiston Mayele and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly compete for a header during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





7/9 Senegal's Sadio Mane is challenged by DR Congo's Nathanael Mbuku during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





8/9 Senegal's Sadio Mane is challenged by DR Congo's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





9/9 Senegal fans celebrate after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe





