Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Salman Ali Agha’s Heroics Help PAK Edge Past SL By 6 Runs

Pakistan and Sri Lanka clashed against each other in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
Pakistan elected to bat and started slowly, losing early wickets and finding the run‑rate lagging. The middle order then revived with a crucial 138‑run partnership between Salman Ali Agha (105 *) and Hussain Talat (62), guiding Pakistan to a competitive total of 299/5 in 50 overs.
In response, Sri Lanka made a strong effort, especially through Wanindu Hasaranga’s 59 off 45‑46 balls, but regular wickets at key intervals prevented a full chase. Pakistan’s pace attack, led by Haris Rauf who took four wickets, tightened the screws in the middle and late overs.
Ultimately, Pakistan held on narrowly, winning by just 6 runs. It was a tense finish with Sri Lanka creeping up in the late overs, but Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders clung on when it mattered. The hosts take a 1‑0 lead in the series.
The 2nd match of the series will be played on November 13 at the same venue. The hosts will try to seal the series while the Island Nation will aim to comeback in the second match.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and have opted to field.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Check Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Captains At The Toss
Shaheen Afridi: We also wanted to bowl first because of the dew. We played some very good cricket in the last series. In Pindi it's a high-scoring game. Only one change for us. Naseem Shah is in as Abrar is not feeling well.
Charith Asalanka: We are going to bowl first. Dew might come later on, so we have decided to bowl first. Not much difference, Hasaranga is back in the side. Just need to keep doing the good things. Kamil Mishara (opener) is making his ODI debut today.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?
The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?
The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available for live streaming in India on the Sports TV YouTube channel.