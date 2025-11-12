Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Salman Ali Agha’s Heroics Help PAK Edge Past SL By 6 Runs

Salman Ali Agha’s brilliant century and Haris Rauf’s four-wicket haul helped Pakistan edge past Sri Lanka by 6 runs in a thrilling 1st ODI at Rawalpindi, taking a 1‑0 series lead

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Salman Ali Agha’s Heroics Help PAK Edge Past SL By 6 Runs
Sri Lanka's Mahesh Theekshana, centre, and Asitha Fernando, second right, shakes hand with Pakistani players on the end of the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PAK take on SL in the 1st ODI in Rawalpindi

  • Charith Asalanka opted to bowl in the 1st ODI

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi is eyeing back-to-back wins as Pakistan captain

Pakistan and Sri Lanka clashed against each other in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Pakistan elected to bat and started slowly, losing early wickets and finding the run‑rate lagging. The middle order then revived with a crucial 138‑run partnership between Salman Ali Agha (105 *) and Hussain Talat (62), guiding Pakistan to a competitive total of 299/5 in 50 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka made a strong effort, especially through Wanindu Hasaranga’s 59 off 45‑46 balls, but regular wickets at key intervals prevented a full chase. Pakistan’s pace attack, led by Haris Rauf who took four wickets, tightened the screws in the middle and late overs.

Also Read: Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's Unfortunate Record of 83 Innings Without Century

Ultimately, Pakistan held on narrowly, winning by just 6 runs. It was a tense finish with Sri Lanka creeping up in the late overs, but Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders clung on when it mattered. The hosts take a 1‑0 lead in the series.

The 2nd match of the series will be played on November 13 at the same venue. The hosts will try to seal the series while the Island Nation will aim to comeback in the second match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Toss

Sri Lanka won the toss and have opted to field.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Captains At The Toss

Shaheen Afridi: We also wanted to bowl first because of the dew. We played some very good cricket in the last series. In Pindi it's a high-scoring game. Only one change for us. Naseem Shah is in as Abrar is not feeling well.

Charith Asalanka: We are going to bowl first. Dew might come later on, so we have decided to bowl first. Not much difference, Hasaranga is back in the side. Just need to keep doing the good things. Kamil Mishara (opener) is making his ODI debut today.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available for live streaming in India on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site