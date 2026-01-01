Delhi Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: When, Where To Watch

Delhi topped Elite Group D with six wins
Vidarbha ended up second in Elite Group B with 20 points
Karnataka, Saurashtra won first two quarter-finals
Delhi take on Vidarbha in the fourth and last quarter-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru on Tuesday (January 13, 2026). Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live.
Delhi topped Elite Group D with six wins and 24 points, losing only to Services in the league phase. The Rishabh Pant-led side thrashed Haryana by 9 wickets in their previous outing, and will be led by Nitish Rana in the absence of the India wicketkeeper-batter as well as vice-captain Ayush Badoni (called up for India duty).
Their opponent Vidarbha ended up second in Elite Group B with 20 points from five victories. Harsh Dubey's team defeated Assam by a thumping 160-run margin in their last league game.
In the first quarter-final, Karnataka posted a resounding 54-run victory over Mumbai via the VJD method on Monday. With the tournament's leading run-getter Devdutt Padikkal (81 not out; 95 balls, 11x4) and veteran India batter Karun Nair (74 not out; 80 balls, 11x4) unbeaten, Karnataka were cruising at 187 for 1 in 33 overs while chasing a modest 255 when rain stopped play.
The second QF saw Saurashtra humbling the fancied Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs via the VJD method. Captain Harvik Desai led from the front with an unbeaten century as were 238 for three in 40.1 overs, chasing a 311-run target when rain stopped play.
Delhi Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final: Toss Update
To be updated once toss takes place.
Delhi Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final: Playing XIs
To be updated
Delhi Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final be played?
The Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Delhi Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final: Squads
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Kadam, Nachiket Bhute, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Rohit Binkar, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge
Delhi: Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk), Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja