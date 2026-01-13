Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Yash Rathod, Nachiket Bhute Help Vidarbha Crush Delhi To Enter Consecutive VHT Semis

Delhi's captain Ishant Sharma with teammates during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 fourth quarter-final cricket match between Vidarbha and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Delhi's captain Ishant Sharma with teammates during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 fourth quarter-final cricket match between Vidarbha and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)