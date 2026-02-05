Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: The stage is set at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara for the much anticipated and scintillating finale of the Women's Premier League season 4. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more

WPL 2026 Final: RCB Women vs DC Women LIVE Score
Delhi Capitals' Nandani Sharma celebrates with captain Jemimah Rodrigues after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Shreyanka Patil during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
Good Evening Cricket fans. The day has finally arrived after a month of grueling battle in the Group stages in season 4 of the Women's Premier League. The stage is set at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat, where Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face 3-time runners-up Delhi Capitals being led by Jemimah Rodrigues. This match marks a historic fourth consecutive final appearance for DC, who have reached the title clash in every single season since the tournament's inception in 2023. It is also a replay of the 2024 final where RCB had come out on top to win the franchise's first-ever Premier League title by 8 wickets. Will they have a similar fate today? Or will we see the Delhi Capitals finally reach the summit of this competition? Stay tuned to catch all the live action as it happens and don't miss a moment.
LIVE UPDATES

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Speaks

We'd like to field first today. Of course, it's been a trend in the tournament, but having said that, on a good wicket, it's always good to know what you're going to chase. We're playing with the same XI what we played in the last match. It's been brilliant, I feel. First 2-3 days, we all had a good time off. We didn't think a lot about cricket. And of course, in the last two or three days, we came back together, practised hard. And again, there's nice nerves, nice anxiousness, and nice excitement. And I feel you all have to embrace it. And we've all had a chat about it. And don't run away from it, just embrace it.

Well, I'm not sure that it's different. What's worked for us is keeping things as simple as we can. And I think nothing changes for us today as well. Everyone had that calm energy today. But of course, the excitement level is high. And for sure, I mean, we know that we have to turn up and play our best cricket.

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Vadodara Weather Update

The weather forecast for Vadodara looks promising, with no chances of rain on Thursday. Clear and sunny conditions are expected throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 20°C and 33°C, ensuring ideal conditions for the WPL 2026 final at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into the WPL 2026 final riding a dominant season, winning six of their eight matches to seal a direct spot in the summit clash and put themselves in position to chase a second title.

Delhi Capitals Women arrive with momentum of their own after a convincing seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants Women in the Eliminator, where Lizelle Lee and Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the chase and Chinelle Henry starred with the ball.

It marks DC’s fourth straight final appearance, but with a title still missing from their cabinet, the hunger to finally cross the line will be sharper than ever.

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Streaming Info

The final of the Women's Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Match Details

  • Fixture: RCB Vs DC

  • Competition: Women's Premier League 2026 Final

  • Venue: BCA Stadium, Vadodara

  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Welcome

Good Evening readers. Welcome to our live coverage of the much-anticipated Women's Premier League 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals. This is the start of our blog, so stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

