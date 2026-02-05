Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Speaks
We'd like to field first today. Of course, it's been a trend in the tournament, but having said that, on a good wicket, it's always good to know what you're going to chase. We're playing with the same XI what we played in the last match. It's been brilliant, I feel. First 2-3 days, we all had a good time off. We didn't think a lot about cricket. And of course, in the last two or three days, we came back together, practised hard. And again, there's nice nerves, nice anxiousness, and nice excitement. And I feel you all have to embrace it. And we've all had a chat about it. And don't run away from it, just embrace it.
Well, I'm not sure that it's different. What's worked for us is keeping things as simple as we can. And I think nothing changes for us today as well. Everyone had that calm energy today. But of course, the excitement level is high. And for sure, I mean, we know that we have to turn up and play our best cricket.
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Vadodara Weather Update
The weather forecast for Vadodara looks promising, with no chances of rain on Thursday. Clear and sunny conditions are expected throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 20°C and 33°C, ensuring ideal conditions for the WPL 2026 final at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Preview
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into the WPL 2026 final riding a dominant season, winning six of their eight matches to seal a direct spot in the summit clash and put themselves in position to chase a second title.
Delhi Capitals Women arrive with momentum of their own after a convincing seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants Women in the Eliminator, where Lizelle Lee and Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the chase and Chinelle Henry starred with the ball.
It marks DC’s fourth straight final appearance, but with a title still missing from their cabinet, the hunger to finally cross the line will be sharper than ever.
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Streaming Info
The final of the Women's Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Match Details
Fixture: RCB Vs DC
Competition: Women's Premier League 2026 Final
Venue: BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Welcome
