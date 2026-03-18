FIFA World Cup 2026: Ex-Germany Coach Low Flags Safety Concerns About Playing In A Country ‘Actively At War’

Former Germany head coach Joachim Low arrives for the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, July 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Former Germany head coach Joachim Low arrives for the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, July 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner