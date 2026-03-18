FIFA World Cup 2026: Ex-Germany Coach Low Flags Safety Concerns About Playing In A Country ‘Actively At War’

Summary of this article
Joachim Low said playing the FIFA World Cup in a country “actively at war” is dangerous
He compared the situation to past debates over Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 boycotts
Low warned the political conflict overshadows the tournament and raises safety risks
Rainer Bonhof added that only Canada feels neutral and urged stronger security measures
Former Germany head coach Joachim Low raised safety concerns about teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026, warning about the dangers of playing in the United States while it is engaged in a conflict with Iran.
“We had debates before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and calls for a boycott before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But playing in a country that is actively at war is even more dangerous,” Low told German newspaper Express. “The political situation completely overshadows the tournament.”
The United States, one of the co-hosts of the tournament, launched coordinated missile strikes on Iran along with Israel on June 22. The resulting conflict in the Middle East has led to the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several sporting events in the Gulf, including the 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, being cancelled or postponed.
The issue was also raised during a World Cup discussion event featuring Low, who led Germany to their fourth World Cup title in 2014, and former West Germany World Cup winner Rainer Bonhof.
“I don’t even know if you should play at all (in the World Cup),” Bonhof said, as quoted by Express, to loud applause.
“Given the current circumstances, for me only Canada is a neutral country,” Bonhof, who is currently the president of Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, added. “I don’t want to boycott any World Cup – we’re too fond of football. But we really need to think about security measures, which we haven’t considered yet.”
The former defensive midfielder also said that he “wouldn’t have any urge to go” to Mexico, one of the co-hosts of the tournament. Mexico has seen a surge in cartel-related violence following the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, by the Mexican army.
However, the German Football Association (DFB) had earlier ruled out a boycott of the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite growing calls to take a stand against the policies of the United States President Donald Trump.