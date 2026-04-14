FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana Appoint Carlos Queiroz As Head Coach

Summary of this article
Ghana appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Queiroz previously managed South Africa, Portugal, and Iran at past World Cup editions
He replaces Otto Addo, dismissed on March 31 after four consecutive warm‑up defeats
Ghana have appointed Carlos Queiroz as their new head coach ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 73-year-old Portuguese manager was available after stepping down from his role as Oman’s head coach three weeks ago, having failed to qualify the Asian nation for the 48-team World Cup.
Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off in June 11, 2026,” the Ghana Football Association said in a statement.
Queiroz was reportedly chosen from a pool of more than 600 applicants, both local and international. This was mainly due to his extensive World Cup pedigree.
The veteran coach took South Africa to the 2002 World Cup, led Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran in the 2014 and 2018 editions. He also served as Manchester United’s assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson.
“This is not just another job – it is a mission,” Queiroz said in a statement. “And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of People.”
This change at the top comes just two months before Ghana begin their FIFA World Cup campaign. The Black Stars dismissed Otto Addo as head coach on March 31 after four consecutive losses in warm-up matches.
Ghana’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Journey
Ghana will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Group L against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto. They will then face England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, followed by Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Before the main tournament, the Black Stars will play two more warm-up games against co-hosts Mexico on May 22 and Wales on June 2.
Who was appointed as Ghana’s head coach for FIFA World Cup 2026?
Veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz has been appointed to lead Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
What are Carlos Queiroz’s qualifications as a coach?
Carlos Queiroz is a veteran head coach who has managed South Africa, Portugal, and Iran at previous World Cup editions. He has also been an assistant manager at Manchester United.
Which teams will Ghana play in FIFA World Cup 2026?
Ghana have been drawn in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L, and will face Panama, England, and Croatia in the group stage.