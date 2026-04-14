FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana Appoint Carlos Queiroz As Head Coach

Iran's head coach Carlos Queiroz looks on ahead the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. | Photo: AP/Pavel Golovkin

Iran's head coach Carlos Queiroz looks on ahead the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. | Photo: AP/Pavel Golovkin