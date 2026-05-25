Usyk Vs Verhoeven: Ukrainian Retains Boxing Title In 11th Round After Controversial Victory

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk survived a scare to earn an 11th-round stoppage against Rico Verhoeven, a Dutch kickboxer who pushed the undefeated Ukrainian to his limits on Saturday. In a chaotic ending, the 39-year-old Usyk dropped the challenger late in the penultimate round, and referee Mark Lyson waved it off at 2:59 after Usyk pounced when Verhoeven beat the count shortly before the bell. Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) holds the WBC, WBA and IBF belts. For the 37-year-old Verhoeven, it was just his second time fighting as a boxer.

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Egypt Usyk Verhoeven Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk, center right, celebrates after winning his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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Egypt Verhoeven Usyk Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk, center, greets his fans after winning his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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WBO Title Boxing Fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk fans celebrate after he won his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk, left, fights during a boxing match against Rico Verhoeven, right, at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Rico Verhoeven vs Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk, right, battles Rico Verhoeven, left, during a boxing match at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk, left, fights during a boxing match against Rico Verhoeven, right, at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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Boxing: Rico Verhoeven vs Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk, left, fights during a boxing match against Rico Verhoeven, right, at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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WBO Title Boxing Fight: Rico Verhoeven vs Oleksandr Usyk
A laser show occurs before a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven a head of the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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Rico Verhoeven vs Oleksandr Usyk World Heavyweight Championship
Fireworks explode before a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP
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