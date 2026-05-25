Usyk Vs Verhoeven: Ukrainian Retains Boxing Title In 11th Round After Controversial Victory

Oleksandr Usyk, center right, celebrates after winning his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP

1/8 Oleksandr Usyk, center, greets his fans after winning his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





2/8 Oleksandr Usyk fans celebrate after he won his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





3/8 Oleksandr Usyk, left, fights during a boxing match against Rico Verhoeven, right, at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





4/8 Oleksandr Usyk, right, battles Rico Verhoeven, left, during a boxing match at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





5/8 Oleksandr Usyk, left, fights during a boxing match against Rico Verhoeven, right, at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





6/8 Oleksandr Usyk, left, fights during a boxing match against Rico Verhoeven, right, at the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





7/8 A laser show occurs before a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven a head of the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





8/8 Fireworks explode before a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven during the WBC World Heavyweight Championship "Glory in Giza" at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, in Giza, Egypt. | Photo: AP





