KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 70 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 70 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. The result of the day game has rendered this match inconsequential as RR routed MI by 30 runs to seal their playoff berth. Despite a playoff snub, it has been an inspirational second half for KKR as they won six of their last seven games after losing five straight matches at the start. DC also has picked some steam towards the end as they are coming off in the match with a win in their last two matches

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Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel, centre, and KL Rahul run between the wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Abhishek Porel Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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K L Rahul Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' K L Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Delhi Capitals K L Rahul celebrates his fifty runs
Delhi Capitals' K L Rahul celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Sahil Parakh Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Axar Patel Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, and KL Rahul run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Indian Premier League 2026 KL Rahul
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul reacts after his dismissal by Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal,. Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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David Miller Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Ashutosh Sharma Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma ducks under a bounce ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League 2026 David Miller
Delhi Capitals' David Miller loses his balance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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