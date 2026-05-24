KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 70 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel, centre, and KL Rahul run between the wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

1/11 Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





2/11 Delhi Capitals' K L Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





3/11 Delhi Capitals' K L Rahul celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





4/11 Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





5/11 Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/11 Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, and KL Rahul run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





7/11 Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul reacts after his dismissal by Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal,. Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





8/11 Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





9/11 Delhi Capitals' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. Photo: AP/Bikas Das





10/11 Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma ducks under a bounce ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





11/11 Delhi Capitals' David Miller loses his balance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





