KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 70 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 70 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. The result of the day game has rendered this match inconsequential as RR routed MI by 30 runs to seal their playoff berth. Despite a playoff snub, it has been an inspirational second half for KKR as they won six of their last seven games after losing five straight matches at the start. DC also has picked some steam towards the end as they are coming off in the match with a win in their last two matches
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