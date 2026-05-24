MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 69 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

The Wankhede Stadium sets the stage for a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash as the Rajasthan Royals face the Mumbai Indians in a must-win battle for playoff survival on May 24, Sunday. With 14 points, RR holds their destiny in their hand. A victory secures them the final playoff slot, while a loss brings elimination. The pressure is immense, especially as Punjab Kings (15 points) watch nervously, needing an MI win to clinch fourth place. Meanwhile, KKR (13 points) hope for an RR defeat to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. Beyond the sporting rivalry, this fixture is extra special as Mumbai Indians host their annual "Education and Sports for All" (ESA) Day. Nearly 20,000 children from various NGOs will fill the stands, turning the arena into a celebration of hope. With dreams on the line and the "Junior Paltan" cheering, this game promises to be an emotional, unforgettable clash. 

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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, and Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag during toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Indian Premier League 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Will Jacks Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, walks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League 2026 Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League 2026 Dasun Shanaka
Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Dhruv Jurel IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India,. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka, right, and Dhruv Jurel run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch takes the bails off to run Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' owner and founder Nita Ambani interacts with presesnter Harsha Bhogle during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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IPL 2026: MI vs RR
Cheerleaders perform during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Donovan Ferreira Indian Premier League 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Corbin Bosch Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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