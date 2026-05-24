MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 69 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
The Wankhede Stadium sets the stage for a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash as the Rajasthan Royals face the Mumbai Indians in a must-win battle for playoff survival on May 24, Sunday. With 14 points, RR holds their destiny in their hand. A victory secures them the final playoff slot, while a loss brings elimination. The pressure is immense, especially as Punjab Kings (15 points) watch nervously, needing an MI win to clinch fourth place. Meanwhile, KKR (13 points) hope for an RR defeat to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. Beyond the sporting rivalry, this fixture is extra special as Mumbai Indians host their annual "Education and Sports for All" (ESA) Day. Nearly 20,000 children from various NGOs will fill the stands, turning the arena into a celebration of hope. With dreams on the line and the "Junior Paltan" cheering, this game promises to be an emotional, unforgettable clash.
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