Sloppy Lakshya Sen Keeps Badminton World Championships 2026 Campaign On Track With Comeback Victory

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India's Lakshya Sen survived a major early scare to launch his BWF World Championships 2026 campaign with a hard-fought comeback victory over Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon in the opening round. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, the 14th-seeded Indian shuttler overcame a sluggish start and tricky court drift to secure a 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 win in 45 minutes.  The opening game saw Sen struggle with his length and control against the tall Austrian, who capitalized on short lifts to comfortably take the lead. However, Sen completely turned the tide from the second game onward by altering his tactics—drawing Filimon into extended rallies and tightening his net control. After completely dominating the second set 21-8, Sen carried that relentless momentum into the decider, rattling off an 11-point streak to seal the match and advance to the Round of 32.

image Prefer on Google
Lakshya Sen defeats Collins Valentine Filimon
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after his win against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo; AP/Manish Swarup
1/10
Lakshya Sen World Badminton Championships
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after his win against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
2/10
Lakshya Sen World Badminton Championships 2026
India's Lakshay Sen competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
3/10
Collins Valentine Filimon World Badminton Championships
Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
4/10
Lakshya Sen Badminton World Championships
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
5/10
Collins Valentine Filimon World Badminton Championships 2026
Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
6/10
Lakshya Sen Badminton World Championships 2026
India's Lakshya Sen, right, listens to members of his support staff during his play against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon at the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
7/10
Collins Valentine Filimon BWF World Championships
Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
8/10
Lakshay Sen BWF World Championships
India's Lakshay Sen competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
9/10
Lakshya Sen India Badminton World Championships
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
10/10
Badminton World Championships Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories