Sloppy Lakshya Sen Keeps Badminton World Championships 2026 Campaign On Track With Comeback Victory
India's Lakshya Sen survived a major early scare to launch his BWF World Championships 2026 campaign with a hard-fought comeback victory over Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon in the opening round. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, the 14th-seeded Indian shuttler overcame a sluggish start and tricky court drift to secure a 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 win in 45 minutes. The opening game saw Sen struggle with his length and control against the tall Austrian, who capitalized on short lifts to comfortably take the lead. However, Sen completely turned the tide from the second game onward by altering his tactics—drawing Filimon into extended rallies and tightening his net control. After completely dominating the second set 21-8, Sen carried that relentless momentum into the decider, rattling off an 11-point streak to seal the match and advance to the Round of 32.
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