What's Inside India's Asian Games 2026 Kit Bag? Isharani Baruah, Arjun MR Unbox Team IND Gear - Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian shuttlers Isharani Baruah and Arjun M R have offered a glimpse of India's official Asian Games 2026 kit, designed by JSW Inspire, featuring hoodies, track jackets, polo T-shirts and sport-specific apparel

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Whats Inside Indias Asian Games Kit Bag? Isharani Baruah, Arjun MR Unbox Team IND Gear - Watch
Isharani Baruah in action during India's Uber Cup group tie against Singapore in Chengdu, China. Badminton Photo
Summary of this article

  • Isharani Baruah and Arjun M R offer a glimpse of India's official Asian Games 2026 kit

  • JSW Inspire has designed the Team India apparel and lifestyle collection

  • The kit features hoodies, track jackets, polo T-shirts and sport-specific apparel

Do you also wonder what athletes get when they are picked to represent India at the Asian Games? We know about the medals, the competition and the national colours - but what about the kit bag they receive before all of that begins?

Indian shuttlers Isharani Baruah and Arjun M R have offered fans a peek inside the official Team India kit ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Baruah and Arjun shared unboxing videos on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the apparel and lifestyle collection that India's athletes will receive for the continental showpiece.

So, What's Inside The Team India Kit Bag?

The official Team India apparel and lifestyle collection for the Asian Games has been designed by JSW Inspire.

The collection features a range of apparel that athletes can wear during their time at the Asian Games, including blue hoodies, polo T-shirts and track jackets. The track jackets feature a white base with blue and green accents, while blue remains the dominant colour across the collection.

The official competition apparel also brings back India's iconic primary blue, giving the contingent a familiar look as athletes compete across different disciplines.

There is also a personalised touch. The official JSW Inspire Team India jerseys can be customised with the athlete's name printed on the back, allowing athletes and fans to add their own identity to the jersey.

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What About The Badminton Equipment?

While Baruah's unboxing offers a look at the official Team India apparel, it is important to distinguish that from the personal sporting equipment an athlete carries.

A badminton player's own competition bag can contain multiple racquets, spare strings, grips, badminton shoes, shuttlecocks, socks, towels and other accessories. Players may also carry training and recovery equipment depending on their individual routines.

The exact contents can vary from athlete to athlete, but the official Team India kit provides the apparel that brings the contingent together as they travel, train and compete in Japan.

India At Asian Games 2026

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

The Indian contingent has received the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' administrative and financial approval, with 492 athletes set to compete across 35 disciplines.

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule

Badminton will be held from September 20 to September 29 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. The team events are scheduled from September 20 to 24, while the individual events will take place from September 25 to 29.

For India's athletes, the kit is one of the first tangible reminders that the Asian Games are getting closer. And thanks to Isharani's unboxing video, fans now have a closer look at what Team India athletes will be wearing when they arrive in Japan.

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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