James Rodriguez Retirement: Colombia Star Calls Time On International Career After 15 Years

James Rodriguez has announced his retirement from international football after 15 years with Colombia
The 35-year-old finished with 131 appearances, 31 goals and 43 assists for his country
Rodriguez won the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot and made his final appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
James Rodriguez has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a 15-year career with the Colombia national team.
The 35-year-old midfielder confirmed his decision on Tuesday in an emotional video shared on social media, saying he felt the time had come to close one of the most significant chapters of his career.
“After many years, matches, moments of joy, and tough times, I feel the moment has come to close a chapter of my life: my journey with the Colombian national team,” Rodríguez said in a video posted to his social media channels. “Wearing the jersey was a dream, but also an enormous responsibility.”
Rodriguez's final appearance for Colombia came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in the round-of-16 clash against Switzerland. The match ended 0-0 after extra time before Switzerland prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, bringing an end to Colombia's campaign and Rodriguez's international career.
His departure marks the end of an era for a player who became synonymous with Colombia's No. 10 shirt and captaincy.
A World Cup Golden Boot that changed everything
Rodriguez's international career began in October 2011 when he made his Colombia debut against Bolivia. He scored the winning goal in that match and quickly established himself as one of the country's most promising young players.
It was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, however, that Rodriguez became a global star.
He scored six goals in five matches to finish as the tournament's top scorer and win the Golden Boot. His spectacular volley against Uruguay in the round of 16 became one of the defining moments of the tournament and later earned him the FIFA Puskas Award.
Colombia reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by hosts Brazil, but Rodriguez's performances had already transformed his career. His displays in Brazil earned him a high-profile move from Monaco to Real Madrid.
He later spent time with Bayern Munich and Everton before embarking on a nomadic spell that included Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, Club Leon and Minnesota United.
Despite the changes at club level, Rodriguez remained an important figure for Colombia.
131 appearances and three World Cups
Rodriguez eventually became Colombia's record cap holder, finishing his international career with 131 appearances, 31 goals and 43 assists.
He represented Colombia at the 2014, 2018 and 2026 World Cups. Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar, preventing Rodriguez from appearing at four consecutive tournaments despite the 15-year span of his international career.
He also shared the record for most World Cup appearances by a Colombian with Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincon.
Rodriguez's influence extended beyond his performances. He wore the captain's armband and became one of the most recognisable figures in Colombian football.
“I had the honour of wearing the number 10 jersey and the captain’s armband; I tried to do so with respect, responsibility, and an awareness of what Colombia represents,” he added. “I had good days and difficult ones, but I never stopped feeling proud of these colors.”
Copa America final and final World Cup
One of the final major chapters of Rodriguez's international career came at the 2024 Copa America, where he captained Colombia to the final.
Colombia's run ended with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina after extra time. The result denied Rodriguez a senior international trophy, but the campaign further underlined his importance to the national team.
Two years later, Rodriguez returned for what proved to be his final World Cup. Colombia progressed to the knockout stage before Switzerland ended their campaign on penalties.
The result brought a disappointing conclusion to Rodriguez's fourth World Cup campaign and his final appearance in Colombia colours.
'I gave absolutely everything'
While Rodriguez's career with Colombia featured memorable goals, major tournaments and individual accolades, his retirement message also acknowledged the difficult moments he experienced along the way.
“I was fortunate enough to experience moments I never imagined — World Cups, goals, and unforgettable nights; victories that made us believe and defeats that made us stronger,” Rodríguez said.
“From the moment I joined the national team, I wanted to leave the jersey in a stronger position when I eventually moved on, and looking back at the journey, I feel I achieved that.”
Rodriguez said he leaves the national team with a sense of peace after giving everything he could to the cause.
“I leave with peace of mind because I know I gave absolutely everything; thank you for every memory, every hug, and every moment,” added Rodriguez.
His next chapter will come at club level with Atletico Nacional, whom he joined ahead of the current season after returning to Colombian football.