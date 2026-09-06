‘I Starve Every Day’: ‘Unpaid’ Employee Post Appears On McDonald’s India X

What Did The Deleted McDonald’s India Post Say?

The post referred to interns’ unpaid salary. It said, “I am an intern at McDonald’s India. My boss, Amit Joshi, has not paid me for months, forcing me to take on two extra jobs. I manage several McDonald’s Asian accounts, but Amit Joshi has not paid me since December 2025.” The post was published from McDonald’s India’s X account and was later deleted, the outlet reported.