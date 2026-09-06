‘I Starve Every Day’: ‘Unpaid’ Employee Post Appears On McDonald’s India X

McDonald’s India’s official X account posted an alleged complaint from an intern claiming unpaid wages since December 2025, before deleting it.
The company later called the message “fakenews” and mentioned a memecoin, but did not explain how the post appeared on its official account.
The episode drew online reactions and raised questions about social-media controls and reputational risks for corporate brands.
McDonald’s India’s X account on Sunday appeared to post a claim about interns not being paid salaries before the message was deleted later, according to media reports, drawing attention to the brand’s social media handling.
The now-deleted post came from McDonald’s India’s official X account and referred to interns’ unpaid salary. The episode matters because a post from a large consumer brand’s official account can quickly raise eyebrows about internal controls, labour practices and reputational risk, especially when it touches on unpaid-pay claims.
What Did The Deleted McDonald’s India Post Say?
The post referred to interns’ unpaid salary. It said, “I am an intern at McDonald’s India. My boss, Amit Joshi, has not paid me for months, forcing me to take on two extra jobs. I manage several McDonald’s Asian accounts, but Amit Joshi has not paid me since December 2025.” The post was published from McDonald’s India’s X account and was later deleted, the outlet reported.
Later McDonald’s India appeared to dismiss the post, saying that its administrators were dealing with the situation and joking that it wished its “actual posts” would go viral. The company also described the earlier message as “fakenews” and referred to a memecoin, suggesting that the unpaid-salary claim was not a genuine corporate communication.
However, the company’s social-media response does not establish who posted the original message or why it appeared on the official account. The identity of the alleged intern and the claims about unpaid wages also remain unverified.
McDonald’s India said in a post on X, “McD admin right now: If only our actual posts went this viral… #fakenews #memecoin”.
Why Did The Post Spark Questions?
The interesting question is how an apparently personal workplace complaint appeared on a company's official social-media account. A message from an official company handle carries more weight than a stray personal post, particularly when it mentions wages or unpaid salary. The account belonged to McDonald’s India and the post was removed after appearing on the platform.
Labour-linked posts are sensitive. Even a brief message about unpaid salary can hurt a company’s public image and trigger questions about workplace practices.
Brand accounts also face a control problem. A deleted post may limit further spread, but it rarely ends scrutiny once users have seen or shared it.
For business readers, the issue is simple. When an official corporate account amplifies an unpaid-pay claim, the reputational risk can move faster than any formal clarification.