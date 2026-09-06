Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Two Dead, Five Critical, Four Rescued From Collapsed Boys’ PG

A five-storey boys’ PG collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing two people.
Four people were rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in critical condition.
Rescue teams continue searching for students feared trapped under the debris.
A five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation, ‘Hostel Daze’, collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Friday afternoon, killing at least two people and trapping several students under the debris. Four people have so far been rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in critical condition, while rescue teams continue to search for others feared trapped inside.
The collapse occurred around 1.30 pm near Nanakpura Gurdwara, in an area close to Delhi University’s South Campus that is densely populated with student accommodations, hostels and eateries. Police said a PCR call reporting the collapse was received at 1.34 pm.
Rescue Operations Underway
Eight fire tenders, along with teams from the Delhi Fire Service, police, CAT Ambulance and other emergency agencies, were deployed at the site. An NDRF team has also joined the rescue operation.
Locals and eyewitnesses said the PG was usually fully occupied and estimated that more than 15 people could be trapped, although authorities have not confirmed the figure. Rescue efforts were reportedly complicated by the narrow and congested lanes around the building.
An eyewitness said students inside their rooms were trapped under the rubble and several had suffered serious injuries.
Other witnesses claimed that they felt a 'quake' while some reported hearing cries of help.
Residents also joined the rescue effort, using their hands and available tools to clear debris and locate those trapped.
Construction work was reportedly underway in the basement when the building collapsed, according to police sources cited by PTI.
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi and BJP MLA Anil Sharma also reached the site. Wahi acknowledged shortcomings in the system but urged people to allow rescue teams to focus on saving those trapped.
Sharma said rescuers were still receiving calls from people believed to be trapped inside the collapsed structure and that teams were maintaining contact with them.
The exact number of people inside the building at the time of the collapse is yet to be established. Authorities are expected to verify the PG's registration records to determine how many students may still be missing.