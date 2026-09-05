HBO has declared a fresh round of castings for Season 2 of its Harry Potter series.
Actors have been found for taking on Tom Riddle, Ginny Weasley and Dobby.
Harry Potter Season 1 premieres on Christmas.
HBO has announced major fresh castings for Season 2 of its upcoming Harry Potter series. Dobby will be played by Lenny Rush, Ginny Weasley will be played by Bonnie Hill and Tom Riddle, better known as a young Lord Voldemort, will be portrayed by Billy Barratt. They join fellow Season 2 cast addition Kit Harington, who is set as Gilderoy Lockhart. Haringtion replaced the previously announced Nicholas Hoult. Season 2 is based on the second J.K. Rowling book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
The role of Ron Weasley’s (Alastair Stout) little sister is being recast because Gracie Cochrane, who essays Ginny in Season 1, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is not returning for Season 2, a decision the young actress and her family announced jointly. Barratt is the youngest winner of the International Emmy, having garnered it at age 13 for the 2019 BBC Two TV movie Reasonable Child.
Harry Potter Castings
Dominic McLaughlin stars as the titular Hogwarts wizard in the Harry Potter series. Stout plays Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton portrays bookworm Hermione Granger. The core cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
Season 1 is written and executive produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod serves as executive producer andHEMED multiple episodes. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts And David Heyman of Heyday Films also executive produce the series, Jon Brown, a writer on the first season, is promoted to co-showrunner for Season 2 alongside Gardiner.
The first season will premiere on HBO on Dec. 25. Production on the series' second run is now underway in the UK, as HBO attempts to leave the smallest intervals between seasons as possible. But there has been a confirmation that the show will not air annually, meaning that episodes shot this year will likely not arrive until 2028.