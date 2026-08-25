Kit Harington Replaces Nicholas Hoult As Gilderoy Lockhart In HBO's Harry Potter Season 2

He was one of the many A-listers to lend their voice to Audible's Full-Cast Audio Editions for the Harry Potter book series last year. While the project featured Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge and James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Harington played Gilderoy Lockhart. "I read it, and like so many generations, I was entranced, and then I was a huge fan all through my teenage years," Harington told Audible, as shared by Deadline. "I think there’s a little bit of Gilderoy Lockhart in all of us," he added.