Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Emraan Hashm's Film Sees Nearly 70% Drop; Inches Closer To ₹140 Crore

Awarapan 2 witnessed drop on Day 11, bringing its total India nett collection ₹139 crore.
The film has achieved an estimated 215% profit margin within 10 days, surpassing the Emraan Hashmi's 2004 hit Murder.
The movie has recorded a worldwide gross of ₹196.55 crore, including an overseas gross of ₹30.80 crore.
Awarapan 2 box office collection: Emraan Hashmi-starrer, which hit the screens on August 14, continues its strong theatrical run into its second week. The romantic action drama is nearing the ₹150 crore India nett milestone. It is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark today.
The sequel has emerged as one of the major commercial successes for Bollywood in 2026. Nitin Kakkar directed the film, which also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 11
On Day 11, the movie collected ₹2.75 crore nett across 11,344 shows, bringing its total India nett collection to ₹139 crore. The India gross stands at ₹165.75 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached ₹196.55 crore.
The Independence Day holiday initially boosted the film's box office momentum, and positive word of mouth has sustained its steady pace since the opening week.
Weekend ticket sales surged. The film secured ₹5.75 crore nett across 9,858 nationwide screenings on Day 8. Saturday collections reached ₹8.25 crore on Day 9, while Sunday brought in ₹9 crore on Day 10.
Overseas collections of ₹50 lakh pushed the total overseas gross to ₹30.80 crore.
Beating Past Records
Within 10 days, the movie earned an estimated 215% profit. This performance surpasses the 200% profit margin achieved by Hashmi's 2004 erotic thriller hit, Murder. The financial return marks a strong commercial comeback for Hashmi.
The movie climbed the annual charts. It surpassed Welcome To The Jungle, which closed its domestic run at ₹137.93 crore after weeks in cinemas. This achievement positions Awarapan 2 as the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi release of 2026.
The next box office target is Dhamaal 4. The sequel is on track to surpass the lifetime collection of the Ajay Devgn-led comedy as early as its second week.