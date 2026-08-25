Hulu Scraps Mindy Kaling's Show, Not Suitable For Work, After One Season

Hulu has annulled Mindy Kaling's show, Not Suitable For Work.
The show premiered its first season in June.
Warner Bros. Television is scouting a new home for the comedy.
Hulu has cancelled the Mindy Kaling-created series Not Suitable for Work for a second season. The show premiered in June and featured nine episodes. Hulu hasn't commented on the non-renewal. The first season ended on an open note, leaving several arcs midair.
However, Warner Bros. Television, which produced Not Suitable for Work, aims to find the show a potential new home. Essentially, if this goes through, another streamer that acquires the show could bring in a new season. Hence, all hope for eager viewers isn't entirely lost. But it remains to be seen whether Warner Bros. would actually be as persistent in following up with the renewal at another streamer. Hulu also recently passed on its pilots Buffy: New Sunnydale, Foster Dade and Don’t Get High.
Not Suitable For Work Details
The show spun on “five work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill,” per the show’s logline. The comedy program only holds a 54% average critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience “Popcornmeter” is more attractive at 82%.
Kaling executive produced Not Suitable for Work with showrunner Charlie Grandy and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein. Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington also appeared as recurring guest stars on the show.
Mindy Kaling On Not Suitable For Work Season 2
Kaling had been hopeful for a renewal. “Our writers room has been up for Season 2, which is wonderful,” she revealed to Deadline in June. “Of course, the big question is whether we’ll get an official pickup for production, I keep my fingers crossed. I love the show so much, I’m so glad that it’s doing well. One of the things that has made me so happy is how much the cast loves the show, and the writing staff loves the show, and the way that the cast expresses their love through all the social content that they’ve been doing.”
Kaling made headlines last month when she was announced to be among the guest Sharks for Season 18 of Shark Tank. Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams are stepping into expanded roles as permanent Sharks, meanwhile.