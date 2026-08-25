Hulu Scraps Mindy Kaling's Show, Not Suitable For Work, After One Season

Mindy Kaling On Not Suitable For Work Season 2

Kaling had been hopeful for a renewal. “Our writers room has been up for Season 2, which is wonderful,” she revealed to Deadline in June. “Of course, the big question is whether we’ll get an official pickup for production, I keep my fingers crossed. I love the show so much, I’m so glad that it’s doing well. One of the things that has made me so happy is how much the cast loves the show, and the writing staff loves the show, and the way that the cast expresses their love through all the social content that they’ve been doing.”