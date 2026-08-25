Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay Kumar Plays A Psychopath As Blind Saif Ali Khan Fights Back

Akshay Kumar plays an outright evil character

Akshay has described the role as a significant departure from his recent work. Speaking to HT City, he said, “As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades, he’s out and out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me.”