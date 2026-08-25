Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay Kumar Plays A Psychopath As Blind Saif Ali Khan Fights Back

Haiwaan marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s reunion after 17 years.
Akshay plays a ruthless psychopath opposite Saif’s visually impaired protagonist.
Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan adapts the acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.
The Haiwaan trailer takes Akshay Kumar into unsettling territory, presenting him as a ruthless killer locked in a dangerous game with Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller follows a visually impaired man whose heightened senses become crucial after he witnesses a murder. The film marks Akshay and Saif’s first on-screen reunion in 17 years.
Haiwaan trailer sets up a tense chase
Running for over two minutes, the trailer begins with an atmosphere of unease as a series of incidents draws attention to a mysterious killer. Saif’s character, a blind lift operator and single father, becomes an unexpected witness to a murder.
The killer assumes his visual impairment means there is no danger of being identified. However, his hearing, sense of smell and ability to recognise voices give him an advantage. The story then turns into a battle of survival as Akshay’s character attempts to eliminate the one person who could expose him.
Boman Irani appears as a judge while Saiyami Kher plays a police officer. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi also feature in key roles.
Akshay Kumar plays an outright evil character
Akshay has described the role as a significant departure from his recent work. Speaking to HT City, he said, “As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades, he’s out and out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me.”
Haiwaan release date and Oppam connection
Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. The new version also marks a reunion between Akshay and Saif, who last appeared together in Tashan in 2008.
The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.