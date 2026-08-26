Orlando Bloom Exits Priyanka Chopra’s Reset Ahead Of Filming, Leaves Makers Searching For His Replacement

Orlando Bloom exits Reset before filming with Priyanka Chopra begins.
Three actors are reportedly being considered to replace Bloom.
Priyanka Chopra is expected to have input on her new co-star.
Orlando Bloom has exited Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming survival thriller Reset ahead of filming. The actor was attached to play the male lead opposite Chopra and was also set to serve as an executive producer. The reason behind his departure has not been disclosed, leaving the filmmakers searching for a replacement.
Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra’s Reset
Written by Jordan Rawlins and directed by Matt Smukler, Reset follows Chopra’s character after she wakes up alone in the wilderness with no memory of how she arrived there. She is forced to rely on a mysterious stranger for survival, though his true intentions remain uncertain.
According to TMZ, around three actors are currently being considered for Bloom’s role. Chopra is also expected to have a say in choosing her new co-star. The report noted that replacing Bloom could be significant for the independent production, as the international appeal of both leads was an important factor in securing global distribution.
What Matt Smukler said about the film
Smukler had previously spoken about casting Priyanka Chopra and Bloom together. Their pairing was described by the director as one where attraction and mistrust could exist naturally at the same time.
With Bloom now out of the project, the makers will have to find an actor who can match that dynamic while stepping into a physically demanding survival story.
Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects
Chopra is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release during Sankranti 2027 and marks Chopra’s Telugu-language debut.
She also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline and will appear opposite Russell Crowe in Nimrod Antal’s sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.
The news of Bloom’s exit comes ahead of Reset entering production, with the filmmakers now focused on finding his replacement and keeping the project on track.