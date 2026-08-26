Dolly Parton, Country Music Legend, Dies At 80 After 'Brief Battle With Cancer'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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"With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place," read the tribute on her website.

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Dolly Parton death
Dolly Parton dies at 80 Photo: Instagram/Dolly Parton
Summary of this article

  • Legendary country singer Dolly Parton died at age 80.

  • She breathed her last after balling cancer.

  • The singer was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday

Dolly Parton, singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author passed away "peacefully" in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday (August 25). She was 80.

The Jolene singer was diagnosed with cancer. However, the type of cancer was not revealed.

Dolly Parton dies

In a statement to PEOPLE, Parton's reps confirmed that the country star died after “brief battle with cancer.”

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded.

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Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the news via a video on Instagram.

The singer was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday (August 21).

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Earlier, PEOPLE reported that Parton was battling kidney and autoimmune issues.

What Parton said about her health

On Friday, before her death, Parton, on her deteriorating health, told PEOPLE, “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [my husband] Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

“I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life,” she added.

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Parton's debut album was 1967’s Hello, I’m Dolly, and she delivered hits, including I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5 and Jolene.

With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her work. She is the best-selling female country music icon of all time, who sold over 160 million albums worldwide.

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