Dolly Parton, Country Music Legend, Dies At 80 After 'Brief Battle With Cancer'

What Parton said about her health

On Friday, before her death, Parton, on her deteriorating health, told PEOPLE, “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [my husband] Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”