Aashram Season 4: Akshay Oberoi Joins Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha’s Crime Drama

Akshay Oberoi has joined Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 4.
The actor is playing a new character whose details are being kept under wraps.
Oberoi is also part of Yash’s Toxic, releasing in theatres tomorrow.
Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Aashram Season 4, as the Bobby Deol-led series begins shooting for its next chapter. The actor will play a new character in Prakash Jha’s popular crime drama, adding another name to an already established ensemble.
Akshay Oberoi joins Aashram Season 4
Speaking about his entry into Aashram to Cinema Express, Akshay Oberoi said the opportunity was exciting because the show had built a distinctive world over the years. His character was described as intriguing enough to immediately draw him to the project.
The actor added that details about the role are being kept under wraps, but said the part had challenged him and made him eager to work with Prakash Jha and the wider team.
Oberoi joins Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Khan Jahangir Khan, Tanmay Ranjan, Sachin Shroff and Preeti Sood, who are returning from earlier seasons.
Aashram 4 expands its cast
The fourth season will also feature new additions including Neetu Chandra Srivastava, Pankhuri Gidwani, Armaan Parikh and Dhruv Chaudhary alongside Oberoi. The series is being produced by Dishaa Jha under Prakash Jha Pictures and Rishabh Kohli under Parivartan Pictures.
Aashram premiered in August 2020 and quickly became a popular streaming series. Its second season followed later that year, while the third season was released in two parts in June 2022 and February 2025.
Akshay Oberoi also stars in Toxic
Oberoi is also part of Toxic, the Yash-led action film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The actor is set to appear in the film as it arrives in theatres, giving him another major project alongside his new streaming commitment.
For Oberoi, the back-to-back projects mark an interesting phase in his career, with Aashram Season 4 taking him into the world of Prakash Jha’s intense crime saga while Toxic places him in a much larger-scale theatrical action film.