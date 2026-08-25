Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy: Actor Hits Back At Outfit Trolls

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad controversy centres on her festival outfit and campaign choices.
Kriti Sanon defended her Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying culture goes beyond clothing.
Kangana Ranaut also criticised the GIVA ad, adding another voice to the backlash.
Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy began after the actor faced criticism for her outfit in a GIVA jewellery advertisement released around the festival. Some social media users called her bralette-style blouse and cape inappropriate for the occasion. The commercial also showed Kriti tying a rakhi to a pet dog, which became another point of debate.
Kriti Sanon responds to Raksha Bandhan ad backlash
Kriti responded to the criticism through her Instagram Stories, arguing that the meaning of Raksha Bandhan should not be reduced to clothing. She also defended the decision to include pets in the campaign, saying they are part of the family.
Kriti Sanon says culture is not about clothing
Kriti wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life."
She added, "And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"
Watch the Ad here:
Kangana Ranaut also criticised the advertisement
The backlash was also joined by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who criticised Kriti’s styling without naming her directly. She questioned why a woman would choose such an outfit while tying a rakhi and called the advertisement "intentionally creepy".
The criticism has also sparked a wider discussion around the expectations placed on women during traditional festivals, with Kriti’s supporters accusing critics of focusing more on her clothes than the message of the campaign.