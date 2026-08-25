Gandhari Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Plays A Blind Mother Searching For Her Kidnapped Daughter

Gandhari trailer introduces Taapsee Pannu as a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter.
Devashish Makhija’s action thriller explores child trafficking through a visually impaired protagonist.
Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu reunite for their fourth project together.
The Gandhari trailer gives Taapsee Pannu a physically demanding role as a mother who refuses to stop searching after her young daughter is kidnapped. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the action thriller follows her journey through a dangerous child-trafficking network in a fictional town in West Bengal.
Gandhari trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s mother takes matters into her own hands
Taapsee plays the mother as visually impaired, making her fight for her daughter even more challenging. Rather than depending on sight, her character has to navigate danger using her other senses while confronting people involved in the trafficking network. The trailer sets up a dark, tense world where her desperation quickly turns into determination.
Taapsee Pannu prepares for a challenging role
Speaking about preparing for the character, Taapsee said, "I interacted with a visually impaired person to understand the nuances and movements of a person suffering from blindness. I also ensured that I portray the character with sensitivity."
The trailer also introduces Ishwak Singh as the girl's father and Jatin Sarna as a police officer investigating the case. Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht are also part of the supporting cast.
The film marks the fourth collaboration between Taapsee and Dhillon after Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. It also brings Dhillon back to the producer's chair under her Kathha Pictures banner.
When and where to watch Gandhari
The trailer arrives amid a plagiarism controversy surrounding the film, with writer Kalyan Bandi alleging similarities between Gandhari and a story he claims to have registered in 2019. The makers have rejected the allegations and maintained that the film is an original work.