Puri Jagannadh's Mother Passes Away At 96; Filmmaker's Daughter Pavithra Pens Emotional Note For Her Grandmother

Puri Jagannadh's mother, Smt. Laxmi Narasamma, died on Saturday (July 25).
Jagannadh's daughter Pavithra penned an emotional post for her grandmother.
Celebs from the Telugu film fraternity and fans have offered condolences to the family.
Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's mother, Smt. Laxmi Narasamma, breathed her last on Saturday (July 25). She was 96. The news was confirmed by the family, with Puri’s daughter Pavithra sharing an emotional post for her grandmother in an Instagram Story on Sunday. Tributes are pouring in from the Telugu film industry offering condolences to the family.
Puri Jagannadh's mother dies
Puri's daughter, Pavithra, remembered her grandmother with a heartwarming note where she spoke about the bond she shared with her. She fondly called her Ammaji.
“Who will call me ‘Chinnathalli’ now? Who will kiss me so lovingly? I wish I could spend just one more day with you. I would give you the biggest hug, just like I did on your 96th birthday. I miss you, Grandma," she wrote.
She ended her tribute, expressing hope that her grandmother had found peace and wrote that she will miss her every day. "You may no longer be with us, but you will live in our hearts forever. Rest peacefully, Amma. We will miss you every single day."
Have a look at the post here.
Several members of the Telugu film fraternity and fans commented on the post, offering condolences and prayers. Many also shared messages for Puri Jagannadh and his family, wishing them strength in this difficult time.
The Liger director hasn't issued any statement on his mother's demise.
Who is Puri Jagannadh?
Puri Jagannadh is one of the renowned filmmakers of Telugu cinema. He is known for several blockbusters, including Pokiri, Businessman, Temper, iSmart Shankar and Double iSmart.
On the work front, Puri is currently busy with his next project, Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It also features Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in significant parts.
Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures have backed the project. It is expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.