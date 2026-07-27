Jana Nayagan Shows Halted In Chennai After Minors Found Inside A-Rated Screenings

Jana Nayagan Chennai screenings halted after minors entered A-certified shows at multiplexes.
PVR Ampa Mall and PVR Grand Mall reported delays following stricter CBFC enforcement.
Jana Nayagan carries an A certificate and legally restricts admission to adult audiences only.
Jana Nayagan's Chennai screenings were halted after a few selected theatres in the city paused, delayed or temporarily cancelled shows when children were found inside screenings of the A-certified Vijay starrer. The incidents brought attention to stricter enforcement of adult certification norms by multiplex chains, with theatre staff and police intervening to ensure compliance with CBFC regulations.
Jana Nayagan screenings delayed after minors entered A-rated shows
One such incident was reported during the 9:25 am show at PVR Cinemas, Ampa Mall, on Sunday. According to a fan who attended the screening, the film was stopped about 10 minutes after it began when police officials entered the auditorium after noticing the presence of minors.
It was claimed by the fan that the screening remained paused for nearly an hour while parents accompanied by children were asked to leave. It was further alleged that there was little communication from the management during the delay before refunds were announced and the screening resumed after the minors had exited.
A similar situation was also reported at PVR Grand Mall in Chennai, where screenings were delayed or cancelled after theatre staff objected to children below the age of 18 being present inside the auditorium.
CBFC A certificate rules come under focus
Jana Nayagan received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after several modifications were made, including edits to violent scenes, dialogue changes and the removal of references linked to TVK. Producer Venkat K Narayana had earlier expressed disappointment over the certification, maintaining that the film promotes girl-child empowerment and was intended for family audiences.
An A certificate legally restricts admission to adults. While some theatres outside Chennai have reportedly been more lenient, multiplex chains in the city have begun enforcing the certification more strictly, resulting in disruptions where minors were found inside screenings.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before his transition to full-time politics. The film released on July 23 and registered a strong box office opening despite a high-definition leak ahead of its theatrical release.