'Reputation Once Lost Is Lost': Delhi High Court Orders Kala Hiran Teaser Removed

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Hearing Salman Khan's plea, the court made strong observations on personality rights and reputation.

Kala Hiran
Delhi High Court Orders On Kala Hiran Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Delhi High Court ordered removal of Kala Hiran teaser links from X and YouTube.

  • Court said "Reputation once lost is lost" during Salman Khan personality rights hearing.

  • Salman Khan alleges teaser unlawfully references the blackbuck case despite no direct naming.

According to Live Law, the Delhi High Court directed the removal of X and YouTube links carrying the teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy while hearing Salman Khan's plea alleging that the proposed film unlawfully exploits his personality rights by drawing clear references to the 1998 blackbuck case despite not naming him directly.

Delhi High Court makes strong observations on Salman Khan's plea

Hearing the matter on Monday, Justice Jyoti Singh also said interviews given by producer Amit Jani would be ordered to be removed. Rejecting the producer's defence, the court orally observed that strong remarks would be recorded, adding that "this must stop."

The court further remarked, "Reputation once lost is lost," before observing, "You are linking him with LB. I don't want to name him."

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Addressing the producer's counsel, the court also said, "Your audacity seems to have increased because no order was passed the last time." It further added, "You seem to think you are above the law. Your conduct is getting worse by the day. You cannot treat even an ordinary citizen in this manner."

Salman Khan alleges violation of personality rights

Salman Khan's plea argues that the teaser contains unmistakable references to him, including a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet and carrying a rifle, creating a misleading narrative despite his acquittal in three Arms Act-related proceedings and the remaining sentence having been stayed.

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Appearing for producer Amit Jani, counsel argued that the material was "only a teaser" and questioned how it violated Salman Khan's personality rights. It was also argued that the film neither mentioned the actor by name nor used any deepfake or AI-generated content, while maintaining that public events could not be exclusively protected.

On Salman's behalf, senior advocate Ravi Prakash argued that the proposed film could unfairly influence public perception and even turn an entire community against the actor.

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The matter relates to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film produced by Amit Jani that has remained under legal scrutiny since Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain its promotion and release. Earlier, on July 1, the makers had assured the court that the film would neither be released nor submitted to the CBFC pending further proceedings.

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