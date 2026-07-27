Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Criticism Over His Casting As Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana At Comic-Con 2026

Ranbir Kapoor addressed criticism regarding his casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
The actor stated that there is no fixed face to Lord Ram and the right casting depends on an actor's belief, faith, and intentions.
His co-star Yash, who portrays Raavan in the epic, praised Kapoor's marvellous and dedicated performance as Lord Ram.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is playing the titular role of Lord Ram in the magnum opus. Kapoor received criticism for being cast as Lord Ram. He has finally opened up about it, defending his casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. He addressed public scepticism regarding his suitability for the lead role directly at the event.
What did Ranbir Kapoor say about Ramayana casting criticism?
Ranbir, 43, attended the pop culture event alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and co-star Yash to present Ramayana. He chose a bandhgala paired with dark sunglasses and an Indian flag pin on his lapel. Yash donned a black suit. They met reporters before the panel started. Both also posed for photographers. The pics from the event have gone viral on social media.
"They all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting," he said.
Ranbir on playing Lord Ram
He added, "Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram."
Yash praises Ranbir's dedication
Yash, 40, plays Raavan. Heaping praise on his co-star, he shared, "It's not easy to play Lord Ram. The way Ranbir Kapoor has done it is marvellous. He has worked incredibly hard, and when you watch Ramayana, you'll witness a beautiful portrayal of Rama filled with intent and sacrifice."