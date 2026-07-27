IFFM 2026: Pankaj Tripathi To Receive 'Artist of Distinction' Honour At The Prestigious Film Festival

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will receive the prestigious 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 in Australia.

Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi to receive 'Artist of Distinction' honour at IFFM 2026 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the 'Artist of Distinction' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026.

  • The award celebrates Tripathi's versatile career and his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema across films and streaming platforms.

  • The recognition highlights his global appeal and ability to portray deeply rooted, authentic characters that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Pankaj Tripathi, 49, will be honoured with the prestigious 'Artist of Distinction' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. This debut appearance at the event celebrates his extensive career and deep impact on Indian cinema.

In his career spanning over 20 years, Tripathi has built a career across critically acclaimed films and streaming platforms. His iconic roles include Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur and Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

His other works include Mimi, for which he won a National Award. Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey, Criminal Justice, OMG 2, Main Atal Hoon and Masaan are some of his notable works.

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Expresses gratitude on receiving the honour

Tripathi will attend the festival and personally receive the honour in Melbourne, Australia.

On the honour, he called it "deeply humbling."

"As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography. To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful. Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner," he added.

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"What makes this honour even more memorable is that I will be attending the festival in person for the very first time. I am looking forward to interacting with audiences in Australia, celebrating the incredible journey of Indian cinema, and sharing this moment with fellow artists from across the industry," he stated further, adding that he will "cherish" the honour forever.

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The 'Artist of Distinction' award cements his legacy as a performer. It highlights how his work enriches Indian cinema and strengthens its global appeal.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 will take place from August 13 to 23, 2026.

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