IFFM 2026: Pankaj Tripathi To Receive 'Artist of Distinction' Honour At The Prestigious Film Festival

"As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography. To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful. Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner," he added.