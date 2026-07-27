The Traitors Season 2: Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat Join Karan Johar's Show

Karan Johar unveils first contestants of The Traitors Season 2

Sharing the latest promo on Instagram, Karan Johar reflected on the drama from the first season before introducing the new contestants. It was said by the filmmaker that some betrayals were memorable enough to deserve a place in a "museum of The Traitors". He also joked about Ashish Vidyarthi's habit of sleeping during Season 1 and quipped that former contestants Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi were left with "PTSD", calling it "Post Traitor Stress Disorder".