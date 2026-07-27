The Traitors Season 2: Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat Join Karan Johar's Show

The Traitors Season 2 confirmed Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat as first contestants.
Karan Johar revealed a 21-player line-up promising bigger betrayals and mind games.
The reality series returns on August 13 following Uorfi Javed's Season 1 victory.
The Traitors season 2 is set to return with a fresh line-up of celebrity contestants. Karan Johar has confirmed Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat as the first two contestants of the upcoming season. The filmmaker also promised a bigger game filled with strategy, deception and betrayal while teasing what lies ahead for viewers.
Karan Johar unveils first contestants of The Traitors Season 2
Sharing the latest promo on Instagram, Karan Johar reflected on the drama from the first season before introducing the new contestants. It was said by the filmmaker that some betrayals were memorable enough to deserve a place in a "museum of The Traitors". He also joked about Ashish Vidyarthi's habit of sleeping during Season 1 and quipped that former contestants Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi were left with "PTSD", calling it "Post Traitor Stress Disorder".
Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat join the reality show
Karan has revealed that 21 contestants would compete in the new season and described the line-up as a "killer" one. While introducing Mallika Sherawat, it was joked by the host that "murder" was in her nature before wondering whether she would continue the same inside the game. Munawar Faruqui was introduced as the "badshah" of reality shows.
The filmmaker added that contestants would not only play the game but also each other's emotions. He teased that while some would "kill" and others would be "killed", betrayal would remain the biggest twist throughout the competition.
Based on the Dutch format De Verraders, The Traitors features contestants divided into "Traitors" and "Innocents", with deception and deduction driving the game. The first season was won by Uorfi Javed after she successfully identified the final Traitor, Purav Jha.
The makers also announced that The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13.